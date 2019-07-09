Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CMCL opened at GBX 463 ($6.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.06. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95.

In other news, insider Steven Ronald Curtis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £14,350 ($18,750.82).

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

