CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its target price lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CELYAD SA/ADR from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of CYAD opened at $14.04 on Friday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

