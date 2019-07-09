Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. 1,253,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.98. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 244,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $16,938,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,772,000 after purchasing an additional 99,225 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 304,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

