CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. CGI had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. 4,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CGI has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

