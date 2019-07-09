Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.56 Million

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce sales of $487.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.40 million and the lowest is $485.70 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $467.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $471.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 970,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,806. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.