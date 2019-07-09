Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $78.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 1,670,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,581. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

