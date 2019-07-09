CIBC Increases Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target to C$35.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Norbord from C$51.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.50.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$26.31 and a 1 year high of C$57.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$632.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Norbord will post 2.1599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.04%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

