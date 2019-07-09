Coin Lion Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $740,015.00 and $6,055.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00250320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.91 or 0.01588529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00132812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00024004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.