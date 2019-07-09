Contrasting Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) & Basf (NASDAQ:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf 6.94% 14.01% 5.91% Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37%

Dividends

Basf pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. Basf pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basf and Loop Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $74.02 billion 0.82 $5.56 billion $1.73 9.57 Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -31.31

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Basf and Loop Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 0 5 1 0 2.17 Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loop Industries has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than Basf.

Risk & Volatility

Basf has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Basf beats Loop Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants, and admixtures. The Surface Technologies segment offers chemical solutions, which include coatings, rust protection products, catalysts, and battery materials for the automotive and chemical industries. The Nutrition & Care segment provides nutrition and care ingredients for food and feed producers, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergent, and cleaner industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment offers crop protection products and seeds, such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop production products, as well as seed treatment products. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Midea Group Co Ltd; and strategic partnership with Aspen Aerogels, Inc. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

