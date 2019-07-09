Contrasting Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Precipio alerts:

This table compares Precipio and BioNano Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $2.86 million 6.77 -$15.69 million N/A N/A BioNano Genomics $12.00 million 2.24 -$18.50 million ($2.61) -0.95

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioNano Genomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Precipio and BioNano Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioNano Genomics has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 363.71%. Given BioNano Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Precipio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of BioNano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of BioNano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and BioNano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -533.37% -92.71% -36.90% BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioNano Genomics beats Precipio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.