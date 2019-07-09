Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €75.41 ($87.69).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €68.32 ($79.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1 year high of €74.14 ($86.21). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.01.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

