Critical Review: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) & Avidbank (NYSE:AVBH)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Avidbank does not pay a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 23.77% 16.28% 0.99% Avidbank 25.14% 12.24% 1.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Avidbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $24.99 billion 2.06 $5.74 billion $0.33 8.67 Avidbank $45.30 million 3.04 $11.12 million N/A N/A

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Volatility and Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Avidbank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC  real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.