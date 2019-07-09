Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of CWK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 254,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 1,909,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $32,615,233.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,972,198 shares of company stock valued at $33,726,243. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

