DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,254.75 ($107.86).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 6,954 ($90.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,925.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 93.37 ($1.22) per share. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Donal Murphy acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, with a total value of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.