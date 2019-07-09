Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $9.55.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

