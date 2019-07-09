Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.85 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $383.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.95 million and the highest is $392.90 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $393.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Shares of EXP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 318,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,021 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,517,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 504,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 474,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,648,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

