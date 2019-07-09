Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.94. 12,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 294.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

