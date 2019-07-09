Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.49 Million

Analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will report sales of $186.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.10 million. Elevate Credit posted sales of $184.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $813.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.40 million to $816.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $876.85 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $903.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $182,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $250,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,449 shares of company stock worth $2,002,962. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 12.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELVT remained flat at $$4.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,840. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

