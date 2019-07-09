Emphy (EPY) Market Cap Reaches $199,738.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Emphy has a total market cap of $199,738.00 and approximately $684.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00920571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.