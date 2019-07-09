Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EQBK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $440.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Berglund acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $128,010. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

