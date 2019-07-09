Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Trading 7.9% Higher

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68, 324,762 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 240% from the average session volume of 95,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Euroseas had a net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.