Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Exantas Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.54 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Exantas Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.41.

XAN stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 237.84 and a current ratio of 237.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is presently 126.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 225,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,037 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 73.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

