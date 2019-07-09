Financial Survey: Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NASDAQ:CMG)

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Potbelly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Potbelly and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 1 1 0 0 1.50 Chipotle Mexican Grill 6 12 14 0 2.25

Potbelly presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $663.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Potbelly’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Potbelly and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $422.64 million 0.28 -$8.88 million $0.29 17.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.86 billion 4.27 $176.55 million $9.06 82.65

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Potbelly has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -6.01% 3.85% 1.82% Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.08% 19.78% 10.11%

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Potbelly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

