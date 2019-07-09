First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Gabelli raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $151,855. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Bancorp by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 79,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

