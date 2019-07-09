Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.86 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.74.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,500. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,031,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,315,000 after acquiring an additional 513,992 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $568,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,441,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.