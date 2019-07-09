Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,440. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,115,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 36,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.