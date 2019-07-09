GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $4.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 10,551,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12. GameStop has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.