Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its position in Genuine Parts by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 920,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

