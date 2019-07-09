Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.17 ($80.43).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of GXI stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €65.10 ($75.70). The company had a trading volume of 96,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a twelve month high of €80.25 ($93.31).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

