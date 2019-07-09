Gold Resource Co. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Gold Resource has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years.

GORO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on GORO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly C. Perry acquired 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

