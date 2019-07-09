Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report $14.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $59.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $63.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.89 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $66.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

AJX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,422. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

