Head-To-Head Comparison: Fission Uranium (FCUUF) vs. Its Rivals

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fission Uranium to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A -$4.00 million -36.80 Fission Uranium Competitors $7.39 billion $1.24 billion 8.65

Fission Uranium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fission Uranium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium Competitors 515 1460 1559 89 2.34

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 280.43%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 75.69%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium’s competitors have a beta of -0.93, meaning that their average share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.31% -1.30% Fission Uranium Competitors -323.35% 44.40% 2.04%

Summary

Fission Uranium competitors beat Fission Uranium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

