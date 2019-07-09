Head-To-Head Contrast: Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lipocine and Trevena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trevena 0 2 2 0 2.50

Lipocine currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Trevena has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 560.07%. Given Trevena’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevena is more favorable than Lipocine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lipocine and Trevena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $430,000.00 111.44 -$11.66 million ($0.55) -3.55 Trevena $5.73 million 16.28 -$30.78 million ($0.42) -2.40

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trevena. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Trevena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -102.18% -52.99% Trevena N/A -61.47% -37.52%

Summary

Trevena beats Lipocine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase II testing; LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has completed an end-of-Phase II meeting with the Food and Drug Administration; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase I Clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

