Head-To-Head Review: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -58.95% -36.91% -10.89% ICC 1.42% 1.25% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 1.72 -$350.05 million N/A N/A ICC $51.16 million 0.90 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

ICC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

ICC beats Greenlight Capital Re on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

