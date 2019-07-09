Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,764,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $17,491,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 297,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after buying an additional 241,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,245. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 361.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $720.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

