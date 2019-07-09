HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTCMY. Zacks Investment Research raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

