HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.33 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

HMST stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. 67,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 2,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $143,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,107 shares in the company, valued at $175,087.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,590. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.