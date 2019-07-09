HSBC Increases Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 180

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price objective increased by HSBC from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a market cap of $621.89 million and a PE ratio of 23.36. Johnson Service Group has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.76.

In related news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 220,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total value of £328,953.26 ($429,835.70).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

