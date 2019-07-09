Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,956,260.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,365.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,861. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,249,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,500 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 649,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,383,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $20,680,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

