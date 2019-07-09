iBank Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. iBank has a total market capitalization of $5,841.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBank coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iBank has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iBank alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,623.28 or 1.98571388 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 453.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000675 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00019374 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.