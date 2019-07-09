Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) versus Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Financial Review

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Intec Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intec Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Intec Pharma has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intec Pharma and Odonate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intec Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 260.43%. Given Intec Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intec Pharma is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intec Pharma and Odonate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma N/A N/A -$43.54 million ($1.40) -2.64 Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.96 million ($3.64) -10.20

Odonate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intec Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intec Pharma and Odonate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma N/A -73.47% -63.78% Odonate Therapeutics N/A -73.87% -65.80%

Summary

Intec Pharma beats Odonate Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company's lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon that is in a Phase III clinical trial as a treatment for the induction and maintenance of sleep in patients suffering from insomnia; a product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and AP-CBD/THC, AP-THC, and AP-CBD product candidates with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of various indications, including low back pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. Intec Pharma Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Merck to explore using the Accordion Pill platform for development program. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

