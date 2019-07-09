Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Down 3.6%

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $11.28, approximately 31,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 666,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.27. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,331.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,743.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

