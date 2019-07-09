John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HPI opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.