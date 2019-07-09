Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will announce $393.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.74 million and the lowest is $387.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum posted sales of $415.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,105 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.71. 9,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.73. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.