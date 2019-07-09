Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. 657,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50. Leidos has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Leidos by 28.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,777,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

