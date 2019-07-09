Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) & Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Head-To-Head Review

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.96 billion 1.66 $725.30 million ($1.97) -13.70 Qurate Retail Inc Series B $14.07 billion 0.38 $916.00 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Global and Qurate Retail Inc Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 2 1 5 0 2.38 Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Liberty Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 16.23% -2.41% -0.20% Qurate Retail Inc Series B 4.22% 14.19% 4.56%

Summary

Liberty Global beats Qurate Retail Inc Series B on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

