Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $22.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.83 million to $23.95 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $121.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.60 million, with estimates ranging from $125.79 million to $129.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 320.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.88.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $116.98. 252,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.82. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $98.56 and a fifty-two week high of $278.62.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,767. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,493.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $503,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 174.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

