Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Longbow Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.64. 85,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.82. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $231.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 233,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

