MetaMorph (METM) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $56,069.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $731.89 or 0.05622757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,949,755 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

