MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research set a $81.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $72.83 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $177,521.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,596,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 344,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 316,976 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,612 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

